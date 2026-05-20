IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Good news for RCB fans as Phil Salt set to return before IPL 2026 Playoffs

Good news for RCB fans as Phil Salt set to return before IPL 2026 Playoffs

RCB have received a huge boost before the IPL 2026 playoffs as England opener Phil Salt is expected to return to India.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Published On May 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Phil Salt RCB

Phil Salt RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a major boost ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs as star opener Phil Salt is expected to return to India later this week after recovering from the finger injury that kept him out for nearly a month.

The England wicketkeeper-batter had travelled back home after injuring his left hand during RCB’s defeat against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. Salt suffered the injury while diving near the boundary rope during the afternoon clash and was ruled out soon after.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Phil Salt set to rejoin RCB squad

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Salt is now ready to return and rejoin the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp ahead of the business end of the tournament.

However, the report also mentioned that RCB are unlikely to rush him back immediately, especially with the playoffs approaching.

“It remains to be seen if Salt will be available to play in RCB’s final league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, but they are unlikely to take any risks so close to the playoffs,” the report stated.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu makes MASSIVE Dhruv Jurel prediction after RR star’s match-winning knock vs LSG

RCB eye top-two finish before playoffs

Despite Salt’s absence over the last few weeks, RCB have already secured qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs and remain strong contenders to finish inside the top two.

A top-two finish would guarantee them a place in Qualifier 1, scheduled to be played next week at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

RCB’s impressive consistency during the second half of the season has kept them among the strongest teams in the tournament despite injury concerns around a few senior players.

Phil Salt made strong impact before injury

Before getting injured, Salt had played an important role at the top of the order for RCB this season.

The aggressive opener scored 202 runs in six innings and maintained a brilliant strike rate of 168.33, regularly giving the team explosive starts during the Powerplay.

His attacking partnership with Virat Kohli quickly became one of RCB’s biggest strengths early in the season.

Jacob Bethell struggles to replace Salt

After Salt’s injury, fellow England batter Jacob Bethell was used as Kohli’s opening partner.

However, Bethell has struggled to make a major impact and has scored only 96 runs in seven innings with a highest score of 27.

His place in the playing XI could now come under pressure, especially after Venkatesh Iyer impressed with an unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

Also Read: Taijul Islam shines again as Bangladesh complete HISTORIC series sweep over Pakistan

Venkatesh Iyer steps up for Bengaluru

RCB were also without regular captain Rajat Patidar during the Punjab Kings match after he suffered a helmet blow from a sharp bouncer delivered by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kartik Tyagi in the previous game.

With Patidar unavailable, Venkatesh Iyer grabbed his opportunity and produced a match-winning innings under pressure.

His performance has now given RCB another strong batting option heading into the playoffs as the franchise prepares for the final phase of IPL 2026.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Ambati Rayudu makes MASSIVE Dhruv Jurel prediction after RR star’s match-winning knock vs LSG

Ambati Rayudu makes MASSIVE Dhruv Jurel prediction after RR star’s match-winning knock vs LSG
KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Varun Chakaravarthy doubtful, Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians side

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Varun Chakaravarthy doubtful, Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians side
‘Talk about cricket only…’: Riyan Parag SLAMS commentators & experts for personal attacks in IPL 2026

‘Talk about cricket only…’: Riyan Parag SLAMS commentators & experts for personal attacks in IPL 2026
‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG

‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG

Latest News

Big boost for RCB! Phil Salt likely to return IPL 2026 Playoffs

CSK star calls Jurel a 'Complete Package' after match winning knock vs LSG

Shanto’s bold move and Taijul magic crush Pakistan in historic Test

Will Varun play? Hardik returns as KKR vs MI predicted XI revealed

Parag slams commentators & experts for personal attacks

15 year old star BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG

Editor's Pick

Good news for RCB fans as Phil Salt set to return before IPL 2026 Playoffs

Good news for RCB fans as Phil Salt set to return before IPL 2026 Playoffs
KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Varun Chakaravarthy doubtful, Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians side

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Varun Chakaravarthy doubtful, Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians side
‘Talk about cricket only…’: Riyan Parag SLAMS commentators & experts for personal attacks in IPL 2026

‘Talk about cricket only…’: Riyan Parag SLAMS commentators & experts for personal attacks in IPL 2026
‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG

‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns LSG in a must-win clash as Mitchell Marsh’s 96 goes in vain

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns LSG in a must-win clash as Mitchell Marsh’s 96 goes in vain
WATCH: Mitchell Marsh smashes heroic 96, falls just short of century vs RR in IPL 2026 clash

WATCH: Mitchell Marsh smashes heroic 96, falls just short of century vs RR in IPL 2026 clash