Good news for RCB fans in the middle of clash against PBKS as Virat Kohli creates history in IPL, becomes…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Bengaluru VS Punjab 222/4 (20.0) 138/5 (14.4) Run Rate: (Current: 9.41) PBKS need 85 runs in 32 balls at 15.93 rpo Last Wicket: Suryansh Shedge c Virat Kohli b Suyash Sharma 35 (22) - 93/5 in 10.5 Over Marcus Stoinis 24 * (19) 2x4, 0x6 Shashank Singh 33 (14) 2x4, 3x6 Rasikh Salam (2.4-0-19-1) * Krunal Pandya (3-0-27-0)

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2026: The match no. 61 is going on between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. This game will be important for Punjab Kings as the fixture will decide their qualification hopes in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no. 61 playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Jitesh Sharma’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the first chance to bat as Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. For RCB, star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer hits huge landmark, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in exclusive list

Virat Kohli achieves a major feat against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli showcased a brilliant batting performance for RCB against Punjab Kings in match no. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Let’s discuss his performance. Kohli smashed 58 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 156.

Virat Kohli is one of the most decorated batters in the world. With this brilliant performance against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone and scripts history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 500 or more runs in nine different seasons. In the same season, Virat Kohli also became the first player to surpass 9,000 runs in the tournament.

Speaking more about the match, the first innings of the match had been completed. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scored 222 runs and gave a 223-run target to Punjab Kings. While batting, star batter, Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial knock as he scored 73 runs unbeaten off 40 balls, including eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 182. Not only him, Devdutt Padikkal also played an important innings for RCB as he scored 45 runs off 25 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

Also Read: WATCH: Venkatesh Iyer’s fires back against Punjab Kings’ bowling attack