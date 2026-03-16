Good news for RCB fans! Karnataka government clears Chinnaswamy for IPL 2026 home matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru home matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium finally approved for IPL 2026 as Karnataka government clears proposal.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL matches clearance

Good news for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as Karnataka government has finally given official approval for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to host IPL 2026 matches. This ends months of uncertainty after a tragic stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations following their maiden IPL title win last year.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at Chinnaswamy.

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How the approval happened

The decision came after a meeting chaired by Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar with the Expert Committee, KSCA representatives, RCB, and their event management firm DNA.

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya shared the update.

“During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.”

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“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.”

“The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval,” he added.

What Chinnaswamy will host

Apart from the IPL opener, the stadium will also host:

RCB’s Unboxing event

The IPL 2026 opening ceremony

RCB earlier confirmed they will play five of their seven home matches at Chinnaswamy, with the other two at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Thanks to the expert committee

KSCA specially thanked the committee for their detailed safety and security review.

“Our special thanks are also due to Shri Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated.“

“KSCA further expresses its sincere appreciation to all the distinguished members of the Expert Committee and the officials associated with the Expert Committee and its sub-committees, whose careful assessment and constructive recommendations have been instrumental in enabling this important decision.”

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