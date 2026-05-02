Good news for Rishabh Pant’s LSG! Australian star joins Lucknow Super Giants ahead of big clash vs MI

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has finally linked up with Lucknow Super Giants, giving the team a much-needed boost ahead of their important IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Delay due to personal commitments

Inglis’s availability had been uncertain since the IPL auction. Inglis had informed franchises that he would miss part of the season due to personal reasons, including his wedding in Western Australia on April 18.

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Because of this, there was some doubt over when he would join the squad. However, Inglis has now arrived in India and has already begun training with the team.

Despite the uncertainty, Lucknow Super Giants signed Inglis for â‚¹8.6 crore after he was released by Punjab Kings, where he had previously played for a much lower amount.

His delayed arrival raised a few questions, especially with LSG struggling near the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight matches. Now, his inclusion comes at a crucial time for the team.

Boost needed for inconsistent batting unit

LSG’s batting has lacked consistency this season, particularly from their overseas players. The team will be hoping that Inglis can bring stability and aggression to the lineup.

Known for his attacking style, the Australian batter could provide the spark that Lucknow have been missing in their campaign so far.

LSG confirms arrival with social media post

Confirming his arrival, the franchise shared a post on social media with the caption: ‘Explosives from Down Under.’

The message reflects the expectations from Inglis to make an immediate impact.

Strong numbers and ability against pace

Inglis comes into the tournament with solid credentials. In the previous IPL season, he scored 278 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 160.

His ability to handle high-quality pace will be particularly important, especially against a Mumbai attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. Inglis has shown in the past that he can take on Bumrah, which could be key in this contest.

Monday’s game is important for both sides, as Mumbai Indians are also going through a tough season. With this being the ninth match for both teams, the result could play a big role in shaping their playoff chances.

Busy schedule ahead for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants have a packed schedule coming up, with matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings later this week.

The team will be hoping that Inglis hits the ground running and helps them turn their season around quickly.