Good news for Rishabh Pant’s LSG despite elimination as THIS star creates history, his name is…

Mohammed Shami created a new record during the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer took a wicket on the very first ball of the innings.

Mohammed Shami creates IPL history despite PBKS’ successful run chase

Punjab Kings were chasing 197 runs when Shami started the bowling. On the first delivery, he bowled a short ball to Priyansh Arya. The batter mistimed the shot, and the catch was taken at mid-wicket.

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With this wicket, Shami became the first bowler in IPL history to take a wicket on the opening ball of an innings six times. He went past Jofra Archer, who has done it five times in the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant captain’s innings as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Saturday to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

Punjab Kings were chasing 197 runs, and Iyer led the team from the front with an unbeaten 101 runs off just 51 balls. Prabhsimran Singh also played an important knock of 69 runs off 39 balls.

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Shreyas Iyer reveals why he asked Ricky Ponting to avoid team meeting before LSG clash

PBKS had a poor start and lost two wickets for just 22 runs in the beginning. But Iyer stayed calm and played a match-winning innings to guide his team to victory in 18 overs.

“I’m ecstatic, to be honest. It’s my first hundred of the season and it came at the right time when the team needed it. We won eventually after six consecutive losses. It’s a great positive and just hoping to support MI tomorrow,” Shreyas Iyer said.

“I know if I give myself some time in the middle and time the ball as much as possible, rather than getting on top of the ball and trying to score off a good ball. I feel it’s necessary for me to stay out there as much as possible because then the runs keep coming,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer revealed that he asked Ricky Ponting not to conduct any team meeting before the match against LSG.

“Today, I literally told Ricky that let’s not do any team meetings. Let’s just head to the ground and do our rituals, which we’ve been doing consistently, and we could see the result.“

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