Good news for teams: ICC arranges charter flights for England, SA and West Indies after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

ICC arranges charter flights for England, South Africa and West Indies after travel disruptions during the T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies cricket team

England, South Africa and West Indies are scheduled to leave India over the weekend on special chartered flights arranged by the ICC. Commercial flights have been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has closed airspace in the Gulf region.

England to depart from Mumbai on Saturday

England, who lost to India in the second semi-final on Thursday, are expected to fly out from Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct flight to London. A source confirmed this to PTI.

South Africa and West Indies to travel together from Kolkata

South Africa and West Indies will leave together from Kolkata on another chartered flight. The exact departure time is still to be confirmed, but it is likely on Sunday.

South Africa’s campaign ended after their defeat to New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday. West Indies were knocked out earlier after losing to India by five wickets at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Some South Africans head to New Zealand for next tour

A part of the South African group, including team management members and players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs tour starting March 15.

Cricket West Indies confirms charter flight plans

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday that they are arranging a charter flight for the team’s safe return home. The team had been stuck in Kolkata for more than four days due to airspace restrictions.

“During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team’s departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours,” CWI said in a statement.

“The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized.”

CWI in constant touch with ICC and team

“While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean,” CWI added.

Daren Sammy’s frustration

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had earlier expressed his frustration on social media, posting that he “just wanna go home“. After the charter flight update, he wrote: “Got an update. That’s all WI wanted.”

The teams are now waiting for final air traffic approvals to fly back safely after the end of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns.

