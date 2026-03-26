Good news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi! The 14-year-old star set to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns 15 on March 27, making him eligible for Team India selection after ICC age rules.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Young left-handed explosive batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi is all set to take a huge step in his cricket career. On 27 March, this talented boy will celebrate his 15th birthday. And just before the IPL 2026 season begins, this day is bringing him some very big news.

Explosive performances so far

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been smashing it in IPL, Under-19 cricket and other tournaments. He has played some breathtaking innings and caught the attention of cricket fans, experts and selectors from around the world. Many people have said that he looks ready for international cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

But even after all his form and big runs, he was not eligible to play for India’s senior team. The reason? An ICC rule.

ICC rule: No International Cricket before 15

A player must be at least 15 years old to play international cricket. Vaibhav has not turned 15 yet, so he could not be picked for the senior Indian team.

(In the past, some players have played when they were slightly under 15, like Pakistan’s Hasan Raza, who is the youngest to play Test cricket.)

Vaibhav IPL journey

Vaibhav was bought by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025 when he was still not even 14 years old. He made his IPL debut at just 14 years and 23 days, becoming the youngest player ever to play in the IPL.

In his very first season, he stunned everyone by hitting a record century. He smashed a hundred against Gujarat Titans in just 35 balls.

Jos Buttler, who was keeping wickets for Gujarat Titans in that match, later spoke about that innings and was amazed by the power with which young Vaibhav was hitting big sixes from the crease.

Big Day on 27 March, Eligible for Team India!

On 27 March, Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns 15. After that, he will become eligible to play for the senior Indian team alongside stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

This is a massive moment for the young talent. Cricket fans are also excited at the thought of seeing him bat in the famous blue Indian jersey.

What’s Next?

After the IPL 2026, the Indian team is scheduled to tour Ireland. It will be interesting to see if the selectors give this young sensation a chance in that series.

Early start from Bihar

Vaibhav made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the age of just 12. That’s when people first started talking about his huge talent.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals retained him for Rs 1.1 crore.

Simple takeaway for fans

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the most exciting young prospects in Indian cricket right now. He has already broken several age records in domestic and IPL cricket.

Once he turns 15 on 27 March, the last barrier for senior international cricket will be gone.

Everyone is now waiting to see how soon this explosive left-hander gets his chance to wear the India colours and entertain fans with his fearless batting.