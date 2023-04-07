GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 6:00 PM IST

Best players list of GOR vs FIG, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GOR vs FIG, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC will take place at 05:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GOR vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Suman Ghimire

Batsmen Absar Alam, Parwinder Singh (vc), Ali Ahmad

All-rounders Mandeep- Singh Jr (c), Faruk Ahmed, Imran Khan-II

Bowlers Gurwinder Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Ahmmad Ullah, Gurbhej Singh

GOR vs FIG Probable XI

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Faruk Ahmed, Gurbhej Singh, Lalit MohanLalit Mohan, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh-lV, Madhukar Thapa(C), Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan, Rahul Kumar, Ahammad Ullah

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh Jr(C), Gurwinder Singh(wk), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yasir Mahmood, Varinder Singh Virk, Muhammad Bilal, Mandeep Mall, Amarjit Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhdeep Singh-I