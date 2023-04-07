Advertisement

GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 6:00 PM IST

Updated: April 7, 2023 5:17 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

TOSS: The match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC will take place at 05:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GOR vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Suman Ghimire

Batsmen Absar Alam, Parwinder Singh (vc), Ali Ahmad

All-rounders Mandeep- Singh Jr (c), Faruk Ahmed, Imran Khan-II

Bowlers Gurwinder Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Ahmmad Ullah, Gurbhej Singh

 

GOR vs FIG Probable XI

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Faruk Ahmed, Gurbhej Singh, Lalit MohanLalit Mohan, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh-lV, Madhukar Thapa(C), Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan, Rahul Kumar, Ahammad Ullah

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh Jr(C), Gurwinder Singh(wk), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yasir Mahmood, Varinder Singh Virk, Muhammad Bilal, Mandeep Mall, Amarjit Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhdeep Singh-I

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

