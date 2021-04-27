GOR vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

GOR vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Portugal – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Indian Royals, 12:00 AM IST, 28th April.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Portugal match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Indian Royals will take place at 11:30 PM IST April 27 Tuesday.

Time: 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

GOR vs IR My Dream11 Team

Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Saad, Sukhwinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta.

Captain – Absar Alam, Vice-captain – Rahul Bhardwaj.

GOR vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11 Madhukar Thapa (C), Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire (WK), Md Siraj Nipo, Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, MD Shofiqul Islam, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Manjit Singh, Imran Khan.

Indian Royals Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Manjeet Singh (WK), Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

GOR vs IR Squads

Gorkha 11 Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa (C), Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Kumar, Faizal Rahim, MD Shofiqul Islam, Binit Kumar Singh, Rahul Vishwakarma, Anurag Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Bimal Subedi and Kamal Deeo.

Indian Royals Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Yogesh Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan and Rajwinder Singh.

