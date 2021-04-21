GOR vs OEI – Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras Portugal ECS T10 on 21st April Wednesday

Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips GOR vs OEI

GOR vs OEI – Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras Portugal ECS T10, Match 31 on 21st April Wednesday.

Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras Dream11 Team Prediction Portugal T10 – Portugal – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOR vs OEI, ECS T10 – Portugal 2021, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras ECS T10 – Portugal, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – GOR vs OEI T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Portugal match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras will take place at 9:30 PM IST April 21.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue:Est dio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

GOR vs OEI My Dream11 Team:

John Foster, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Azhar Andani, Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan, Sunil Kumar, Salman Ahmed, Rahul Bhardwaj.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

GOR vs OEI Probable Playing XIs:

Gorkha 11 – Madhukar Thapa (C), Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire (WK), Rahul Bhardwaj, MD Shofiqul Islam, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Imran Khan.

Oeiras – Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, John Foster (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Salman Ahmed, Paulo Buccimazza, Sunil Kumar, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

GOR vs OEI SQUADS:

Gorkha 11 Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa (C), Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Sarvesh Kumar, Faizal Rahim, Binit Kumar Singh, Rahul Vishwakarma, Anurag Paudel, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deep and MD Shofiqul Islam.

Oeiras Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster (WK), Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya, Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha and Nishank Popat.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOR Dream11 Team/ OEI Dream11 Team/ Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Oeiras Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Portugal/ Online Cricket Tips and more.