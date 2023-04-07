GOR vs OER Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, 1st Sem-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST
Best players list of GOR vs OER, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team GOR vs OER Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GOR vs OER, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Gorkha XI vs Oeiras will take place at 12:30 PM IST
Start Time: April 7, Friday, 01:00 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
GOR vs OER My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Conrad Greenshields
Batsmen Suman Ghimire (c), Azher Andani, Absar Alam (vc)
All-rounders Hardeep Singh-IV, Francoise Stoman, Lalit Mohan
Bowlers Junaid Khan-II, Gurbhej Singh, Ahmmad Ullah, Carlo Buccimazza
GOR vs OER Probable XI
Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Rahul Kumar, Amandeep Ghumman, Faruk Ahmed, Lalit Mohan, Manjit Singh(wk), Madhukar Thapa , Ahammad Ullah, Hardeep Singh, Absar Alam, Gurbhej Singh
Oeiras: Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado(wk), Conrad Greenshields , Francoise Stoman, Keagan Da Silva, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh, Balwinder Singh, Carlo Buccimazza
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
