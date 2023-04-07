Advertisement

GOR vs OER Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, 1st Sem-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

Updated: April 7, 2023 11:36 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GOR vs OER, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Gorkha XI vs Oeiras will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GOR vs OER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Conrad Greenshields

Batsmen Suman Ghimire (c), Azher Andani, Absar Alam (vc)

All-rounders Hardeep Singh-IV, Francoise Stoman, Lalit Mohan

Bowlers Junaid Khan-II, Gurbhej Singh, Ahmmad Ullah, Carlo Buccimazza

GOR vs OER Probable XI

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Rahul Kumar, Amandeep Ghumman, Faruk Ahmed, Lalit Mohan, Manjit Singh(wk), Madhukar Thapa , Ahammad Ullah, Hardeep Singh, Absar Alam, Gurbhej Singh

Oeiras: Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado(wk), Conrad Greenshields , Francoise Stoman, Keagan Da Silva, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh, Balwinder Singh, Carlo Buccimazza

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

