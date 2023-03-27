Got My HIV Test: Shikhar Dhawan Recalls When He Got His First Tattoo

Punjab will play their first match against Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium which will start from 3.30 PM IST.

New Delhi: Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most stylish cricketers in India. Gabbar is known for his iconic moustache, personality and several tattoos on this body. However in a recent interview , Shikhar Dhawan opened up on a hilarious incident that occurred with him after he got his first tattoo at a young age. Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most stylish cricketers in India. Gabbar is known for his iconic moustache, personality and several tattoos on this body. However in a recent interview , Shikhar Dhawan opened up on a hilarious incident that occurred with him after he got his first tattoo at a young age.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that at the age of 14-15 he went to Manali where he got his first tattoo. In fact, He had hide his tattoo from his family for 3-4 months and conducted an HIV test in hear.

"When I was 14-15 years old, I had gone to Manali and had got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3-4 months, and then when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that needle had pierced. So then I went and did my HIV Test and it's negative to date (laughs)," Dhawan said in the interview.

He also revealed that he got a scorpion as his first tattoo.

"My first tattoo, on my back, was a Scorpio. Because at that time, that was my thought. Then I made a design on it. I also got a tattoo of Lord Shiva in my hand. I also got a tattoo of Arjun, he was our best archer," he said.

Shikhar Dhawan will be seen playing IPL 2023, Punjab's captain will hope to lead his team to their first trophy. Punjab will play their first match against Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium which will start from 3.30 PM IST.