Got Stopped Three Times By Security Last Year: Usman Khawaja Makes Shocking Revelations

New Delhi: Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed he was stopped three times by the security officials at the hotel last year. Khawaja, the Pakistan-born Australian cricketer, responded to a journalist Bharat Sundaresan who expressed frustration at the security at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“To all you wonderful security personnel at cricket venues around Australia. This is my fifth summer here. At some point you have to stop jumping on me, questioning my credentials, talking down to me & asking each other if ‘we can trust him?’,” Sundaresan wrote on Twitter.

“Like it or not, I’m here to stay,” he said.

Responding to Bharat, Khawaja said that he will soon get used to the racial profiling while adding that he too was stopped at the hotel by security despite wearing Australian kit.

“I got stopped 3 times last year at our hotel, while in Australian Kit and asked if I was with the Australian Cricket team… #youdontlookaustralian #orsotheysay,” the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Khawaja has been very vocal about racism incidents. In 2016, when Khawaja needed access to a cricket locker in Queensland, the assistance headed towards the Pakistan dressing room, Khawaja had revealed.

Meanwhile, Khawaja is currently playing the three match Test series against South Africa. Australia are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first Test by 6 wickets. The second Test is currently underway at Melbourne Cricket Ground.