GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode ECS T10 -Barcelona Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s T10 Match

GRA vs XI-S Fancode ECS T10 -Barcelona Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s T10 Match:

This will be the fifth match on the opening day of the Barcelona leg of European Series T10 Cricket. the match will be played between Gracia and XI Stars.

Gracia vs XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips – Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s Dream11 ECS T10 -Barcelona, Dream11 ECS T10 -Barcelona, Dream11 Tips For Dream11 ECS T10 -Barcelona Match 5. Also Check XI- Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Gracia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Predictions – Gracia vs XI Stars Dream11 ECS T10 -Barcelona.

TOSS – The toss between Gracia vs XI Stars will take place at 8.30 PM (IST) – February 8 in India.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground

GRA vs XI-S My Dream11 Team

Keeper Abhishek Khullar, Amir Hamza

Batters Asif Mehmood, Gurwinder Bajwa, Tabish Qahquos (VC)

All-Rounders Kuldeep Lal (C), Mukhtiar Singh, Tanveer Shah

Bowlers Trilochan Singh, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz

Likely XI

Gracia:

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh.

XI Stars:

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

SQUADS

Gracia:

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

XI Stars:

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

