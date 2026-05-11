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Graeme Smith predicts THIS star to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, his name is…

Former star batter Graeme Smith picks a player to win the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Published On May 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Graeme Smith picks Abhishek Sharma as the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2026

Graeme Smith predicts a star player to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2026

Graeme Smith has tipped Abhishek Sharma to finish as the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, even as Heinrich Klaasen currently sits atop the Orange Cap standings.

The former South Africa captain and SA20 League commissioner believes Sharma’s role as an opener gives him an edge over Klaasen, who bats in the middle order for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Klaasen has enjoyed a prolific campaign so far, scoring 494 runs at an average of 54.88, while Sharma is close behind with 475 runs at 47.50. However, Smith feels the nature of modern IPL batting conditions and Sharma’s position at the top of the order could eventually tilt the race in the left-hander’s favour.

Graeme Smith backs Abhishek Sharma for Orange Cap in IPL 2026

We’re seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance. Those at the top of the order always have a longer time to bat, so any dip in form means you could have a chance to get it back quickly. I certainly think that’s the case on these flat pitches where there’s not a lot in the surface,” Smith said in his SA20 column.

Abhishek plays a lot more square than most batters, certainly over the off-side. But there’s a lack of fear in the youngsters these days; there are so many across the board who are pinging it from the word go,” he added.

Graeme Smith praises Heinrich Klaasen’s impressive form in IPL 2026

While backing Sharma for the Orange Cap, Smith also welcomed Klaasen’s return to top form after a relatively underwhelming outing in the latest edition of the SA20, where he managed only 138 runs for Durban’s Super Giants.

Klaasen, who became the first batter to cross 1000 runs in SA20 history during Season 3, has rediscovered his explosive touch in the IPL. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has struck 36 fours and 23 sixes this season and has been one of Hyderabad’s most reliable performers in the middle order.

â€œI was a little bit worried about Heinrich Klaasen’s recent form over the last year and a half, but he’s played well and he’s also in the hunt. I think in the early phase of the tournament, some of his knocks were key. He showed maturity in the way that he’s played, and that’s sometimes more difficult than just going out and smashing it,” Smith said.

Smith praises Donovan Ferreira’s impact for RR

Smith also praised Donovan Ferreira for making the most of his opportunities with Rajasthan Royals this season after spending previous campaigns largely on the fringes.

Ferreira has emerged as one of the most destructive finishers in the competition, particularly in the death overs. The hard-hitting batter shares the lead for most sixes struck between overs 16 and 20 this season with Tim David, while Klaasen sits just behind them.

The South African has impressed with unbeaten knocks against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, showcasing his ability to accelerate dramatically in the closing overs. His unbeaten 47 off 14 balls against Delhi included six sixes and came at a staggering strike rate of 335.71.

I was happy to see Donovan Ferreira get them (the Royals) over the line recently. It’s important to have more players in good form coming into this phase of the tournament, because that top-four slot is never as easy as you think,” Smith said.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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