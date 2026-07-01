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Graham Potter reacts after Swede’s FIFA World Cup exit, hails Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance

Sweden head coach Graham Potter praised Kylian Mbappe and admitted France deserved the victory after their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 defeat. He also backed Sweden's young squad to learn and improve from the experience.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 01, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Potter hails Mbappe after Sweden's FIFA World Cup exit

Potter hails Mbappe after Sweden's FIFA World Cup exit

Head coach Graham Potter reflected on Sweden’s defeat against world No. 2 France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts and said that he feels proud of his team’s campaign, admitting there is no disgrace in losing to a team like France.

Sweden coach Graham Potter praises France

Sweden came into the game with a 4-4-2 formation in the round of 32 against France and started confidently with aggressive defensive play, several ball wins and some promising attacks. But Mbappe struck twice as Les Bleus continued their perfect start, sweeping aside Sweden to book their place in the Round of 16.

I have no complaints to the players whatsoever,” Potter said in the post-match press conference. “I don’t think it’s a disgrace to lose to France. They were the better team and they’ve got some high-level players. For us, it’s about using this as a foundation to go forward and to be proud of what we’ve done so far.

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Potter explained his decision to play a more attacking formation. “I thought it gives us a bit more of a chance to try to put some pressure on. We had some good transition moments early in the game, but we didn’t make enough of them,” he said. “In the end, the quality of the opponent is still the quality of the opponent. That’s why I have to say congratulations to France; they deserved to win.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappeâ€™s brace powers France into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, sets historic record

‘We’ll get better’: Potter confident Sweden will learn from France loss

Potter spoke highly of France striker Mbappe, who took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, two clear of Miroslav Klose and only one behind Lionel Messi. “He is an absolute top, top player. His goal was a fine example of the speed and the way he can get the shot off quick. It’s an incredibly high level,” said Potter.

Potter added that his team had grown a lot despite its elimination.

We are a young developing team with hopefully a lot of good things ahead of us,” he said. “We have double figures making debuts in the World Cup. That is some difference from the French team. We’ll get better for that, that’s for sure. You win, you lose, you grow as a team and as an individual.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Germany coaching job after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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