Graham Potter reacts after Swede’s FIFA World Cup exit, hails Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance

Head coach Graham Potter reflected on Sweden’s defeat against world No. 2 France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts and said that he feels proud of his team’s campaign, admitting there is no disgrace in losing to a team like France.

Sweden coach Graham Potter praises France

Sweden came into the game with a 4-4-2 formation in the round of 32 against France and started confidently with aggressive defensive play, several ball wins and some promising attacks. But Mbappe struck twice as Les Bleus continued their perfect start, sweeping aside Sweden to book their place in the Round of 16.

“I have no complaints to the players whatsoever,” Potter said in the post-match press conference. “I don’t think it’s a disgrace to lose to France. They were the better team and they’ve got some high-level players. For us, it’s about using this as a foundation to go forward and to be proud of what we’ve done so far.“

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Potter explained his decision to play a more attacking formation. “I thought it gives us a bit more of a chance to try to put some pressure on. We had some good transition moments early in the game, but we didn’t make enough of them,” he said. “In the end, the quality of the opponent is still the quality of the opponent. That’s why I have to say congratulations to France; they deserved to win.“

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‘We’ll get better’: Potter confident Sweden will learn from France loss

Potter spoke highly of France striker Mbappe, who took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, two clear of Miroslav Klose and only one behind Lionel Messi. “He is an absolute top, top player. His goal was a fine example of the speed and the way he can get the shot off quick. It’s an incredibly high level,” said Potter.

Potter added that his team had grown a lot despite its elimination.

“We are a young developing team with hopefully a lot of good things ahead of us,” he said. “We have double figures making debuts in the World Cup. That is some difference from the French team. We’ll get better for that, that’s for sure. You win, you lose, you grow as a team and as an individual.“

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With IANS Inputs.