GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Match 1 at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 9 PM IST November 7 Saturday

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the opening encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Botanical Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Saturday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 9 PM (IST) – November 7. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Garden Rangers will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

GRD vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Wayne Harper

Batsmen Hyron Shallow (C), Kadir Nedd (VC), Shem Browne, Donwell Hector

All-rounders Asif Hooper, Kenneth Dember, Razine Brown

Bowlers Kevin Abraham, Obed McCoy, Kimali Williams

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Brown, Kadir Nedd, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Solomon Bascombe.

GRD vs BGR Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel.

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel.

