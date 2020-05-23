Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GRD vs BGR at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 match, Grenadines Divers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex on Saturday (May 23). The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10 PM (IST). Both teams got off to disappointing starts in the competition. While the Divers seemed to be in their match till a 22-run 7th wicket partnership between Urnel Thomas and Kadir Nedd took the game away from them, a Deslorn Maloney masterclass completely blew the Rangers out of the waters. They suffered a narrow three-wicket loss against the Salt Pond Breakers. On the other hand, Garden Rangers also faced a crushing defeat by 9 wickets in their first match against La Soufriere Hikers.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Garden Rangers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper – Anson Latchman

Batsmen Romel Currency (C), Shem Browne, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne

Allrounders Kenneth Dember, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards

Bowlers Kesrick Williams, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie (VC)

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris.

GRD vs BGR Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

