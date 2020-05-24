Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GRD vs FCS at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In an exciting encounter of Vincy Premier League T10 match, Grenadines Divers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Sunday (May 24). The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 8 PM (IST). The two teams will lock horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Divers are coming into this contest on the back of pretty big defeats in the second round matches. The Divers faced a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Botanic Garden Rangers while the Salt Pond Breakers beat the Strikers by 20 runs. The two teams now go up against each other hoping to get their season back on track in the T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Renrick Williams

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy (Captain)

All Rounders: Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Kirton Lavia, Geron Wyllie (VC), Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan

GRD vs FCS Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Chelston Stowe, Renrick Williams.

GRD vs FCS Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

