GRD vs BJR Dream11 Team Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 14

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs BJR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Match 14 of the Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Thursday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11:00 PM (IST) November 13. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. It is the second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Friday, Botanic Garden Rangers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Botanic Garden Rangers are dominating the league at the top of the points table with four wins in as many matches, while Grenadines Divers are third and managed to win just two out of 4 matches. BGR will enter the games as favourites against GRD, but both teams will look to give their all for the crucial contest.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

GRD vs BJR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper E Stewart

Batsmen T Theophile (VC), S Browne, H Shallow

All-rounders A Hooper (C), K Cottoy, R Browne

Bowlers Z Providence, K Abraham, O McCoy and K Williams

GRD vs BJR Probable Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers: Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Tyrone Theophile and Leon Quashie

Grenadines Divers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence

GRD vs BJR Squads

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

