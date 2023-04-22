GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, 5th place Play-off: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST
Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Grenadiens Diver Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction VPL Dream11 2023: Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Grenadiens Diver Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Grenadiens Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 09:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 09:30 AM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent
Injury Report
No major Injury updates.
GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team
Wicket Keepers : CAK Walton
Batters :R Pierre, D Hoyte, , M Usman-II, K Horne, B Stapleton
All-rounders : S Hooper, Joe Williams, Newton Browne Jr
Bowlers :Kirtney Franklyn, C Hackshaw
GRD vs DVE Probable XI
Grenadines Divers: RA Thomas, K Horne(C), Antonio Barker, Newton Browne Jr, Joe Williams, R Richards, B Stapleton, Ryshon Williams, Asif Hooper, CAK Walton(wk), C Hackshaw
Dark View Explorers: R Pierre, R Walker(C), Otis Matthews, Ethan Gibson, Travis Cumberbatch, D Hoyte, D Greaves, S Hooper, C Stowe, Kirtney Franklyn, Tilrpn Harry(wk)
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS