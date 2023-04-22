GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, 5th place Play-off: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Grenadiens Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers : CAK Walton

Batters :R Pierre, D Hoyte, , M Usman-II, K Horne, B Stapleton

All-rounders : S Hooper, Joe Williams, Newton Browne Jr

Bowlers :Kirtney Franklyn, C Hackshaw

GRD vs DVE Probable XI

Grenadines Divers: RA Thomas, K Horne(C), Antonio Barker, Newton Browne Jr, Joe Williams, R Richards, B Stapleton, Ryshon Williams, Asif Hooper, CAK Walton(wk), C Hackshaw

Dark View Explorers: R Pierre, R Walker(C), Otis Matthews, Ethan Gibson, Travis Cumberbatch, D Hoyte, D Greaves, S Hooper, C Stowe, Kirtney Franklyn, Tilrpn Harry(wk)