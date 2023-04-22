Advertisement

Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Grenadiens Diver Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 22, 2023 5:27 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

TOSS: The match toss between Grenadiens Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers : CAK Walton

Batters :R Pierre, D Hoyte, , M Usman-II, K Horne, B Stapleton

All-rounders : S Hooper, Joe Williams, Newton Browne Jr

Bowlers :Kirtney Franklyn, C Hackshaw

 

GRD vs DVE Probable XI

Grenadines Divers: RA Thomas, K Horne(C), Antonio Barker, Newton Browne Jr, Joe Williams, R Richards, B Stapleton, Ryshon Williams, Asif Hooper, CAK Walton(wk), C Hackshaw

Dark View Explorers: R Pierre, R Walker(C), Otis Matthews, Ethan Gibson, Travis Cumberbatch, D Hoyte, D Greaves, S Hooper, C Stowe, Kirtney Franklyn, Tilrpn Harry(wk)

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

