Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In another exciting battle of Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Wednesday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 8 PM (IST) – November 11. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 11 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

GRD vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Gidron Pope, Wayne Harper

Batsmen Rickford Walker, Tyrone Theophile (C), Shem Browne

All-rounders Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Asif Hooper

Bowlers Ray Jordan, Kevin Abraham, Obed McCoy (vc)

GRD vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Brown, Kadir Nedd, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Solomon Bascombe.

GRD vs FCS Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD Dream11 Team/ FCS Dream11 Team/ Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.