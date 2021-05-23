GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11:00 PM (IST) May 23. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket. On Friday, Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the VPL T10 tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

GRD vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Casmus Hackshaw

Batters Miles Bascombe, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne (VC)

All-rounders Kirton Lavia (C), Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers Rasheed Friedrick, Geron Wyllie, Razine Brwone

GRD vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe, Leshawn Lewis

Grenadines Divers: Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper (wk), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Geron Whyllie, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

GRD vs FCS Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe, Leshawn Lewis, Kevin Peters, Nigel Small.

Grenadines Divers: Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper (wk), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Geron Whyllie, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy, Javed Williams, Wesrick Strough, Romario Grant

Check Dream11 Prediction/GRD Dream11 Team/ FCS Dream11 Team/ Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Grenadines Diverss Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.