GRD vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 7

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs SPB at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match 7 of the Vincy Premier League T10, Salt Pond Breakers will take on Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Tuesday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 9 PM (IST) November 10. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is entertaining the cricket fans across the globe with its second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. In an exciting match of the VPL T10 tournament, Grenadines Divers will lock horns against Salt Pond Breakers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The Salt Pond Breakers will look to continue the winning momentum in the tournament after the back-to-back wins. While Grenadines Divers will look to make a jump on the points table with the win against SPB. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

GRD vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper W Harper

Batsmen S Browne, L Lewis, U Thomas (VC)

All-rounders A Hooper, S Ambris (C), R John, R Williams,

Bowlers D Johnson, O McCoy and G Wyllie

GRD vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper and Tyrone Theophile.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Romano Pierre, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Seon Sween and Jeremy Layne

GRD vs SPB Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD Dream11 Team/ SPB Dream11 Team/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.