Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GRD vs SPB at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

Sunil Ambris (captain), Asif Hooper (vice-captain), Donwell Hector, Shem Browne, Rickford Walker, Anson Latchman, Jeremy Layne, Razie Browne, Delorn Johnson, Benninton Stapleton, Obed McCoy

GRD vs SPB Squads

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas

