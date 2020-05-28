GRD vs SPB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GRD vs SPB at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

GRD vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Wayne Harper, Sunil Ambris (captain), Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Alex Samuel, Urnel Thomas, Razine Browne, Asif Hooper (vice-captain), Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Obed McCoy

GRD vs SPB Squads

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Anson Latchman, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (captain), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

