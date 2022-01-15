<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lavished rich praise on Keegan Petersen, saying the South African batter reminded him of the legendary Gundappa Viswanath. Petersen proved to be a crucial member of the South African team that defeated India 2-1 in the just-concluded Test series. <p></p> <p></p>The batter scored twin fifties in the third Test in Cape Town and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series. <p></p> <p></p>Shastri tweeted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (<a href="https://twitter.com/KP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KP24</a>). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/6T9SuzN6St">pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St</a></p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1481958490889682945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>"Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND,". <p></p> <p></p>Regarded as one of the best batters during his era, the right-handed Viswanath, who played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, possessed supple wrists which he used to great effect in playing square cuts. The 28-year-old Petersen is also equally wristy. <p></p> <p></p>Shastri also said 'KP' was a great initial, referring to the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, one of the most captivating batters. <p></p> <p></p>Petersen ended the three-match series with 276 runs in six innings, including three crucial half-centuries.