'Greatest Gift To Rajasthan Royals, Can't Believe RCB Released Him': Kevin Pietersen On Yuzvendra Chahal

Kevin Pietersen believes that RCB made a blunder by releasing Yuzvendra Chahal, adding that the spinner is the greatest gift to the Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is having a dream run in IPL 2023. With 11 wickets to his name, Chahal is the joint leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2023 along with LSG's Mark Wood. Chahal is all set to enter the records books by becoming the most successful bowler in the history of IPL.

The ace spinner is just seven wickets away from creating history. Currently, Chahal has 177 wickets in 137 games, only seven wickets behind Dwayne Bravo, who has 183 wickets in 131 games.

Chahal played a significant role in taking Rajasthan Royals to the final last year and he is turning on the heat in the current season as well. Chahal played for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2014 and 21 before RCB released him ahead of the 2022 auction and he was bagged by Rajasthan Royals.

Yuzi Chahal Is The Greatest Gift To Rajasthan Royals: Kevin Pietersen Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is surprised that RCB let go of a player like Yuzi Chahal, adding that he is one of the greatest gift to Rajasthan Royals.

"One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to the Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go. Always took the wickets, he was the bloke who kept them in the game," said Pietersen on air during the RR vs LSG game. Unbelievable that this bloke is now wearing pink. With the ball he was the most valuable asset for RCB," Pietersen said during RR vs LSG match.