Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Tri Series June 4: Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Tri Series June 4: Latest Updates Live From National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Tri Series June 4: Latest Updates Live From National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Live Score ECI Bulgaria T10 League: Greece has been brilliant in the ECS Bulgaria T10 tri-series. They have played three matches and won all three games. Bulgaria on the other hand have played four matches and have lost three while winning just one game.
National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia Pitch Report
The pitch has been a good one to bat with big runs being scored. This is a good batting surface and if teams bat well, they can get a score of over 120 easily here.
Greece vs Bulgaria (GRE vs BUL) ECI T10 Tri Series Weather Report
The weather is good for cricket and no rain is expected during the match.
Greece vs Bulgaria ECI T10 Tri Series Squads
Greece: Alexis Souvlakis, Ali Muaaz, Amarpreet Mehmi, Andreas Gasteratos, Aslam Mohammad, Asrar Ahmed, Christos Molinaris, Georgios Galanis, Georgios Stogiannos, Nick Katechis, Ramzan Muhammed, Shabbir Arslan, Sinan Khan, Spiridon Gasteratos, Zubair Ashraf
Bulgaria: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Ali Rasool, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Danyal Ali, Delrick Vinu, Dimo Nikolov, Gagandeep Singh, Huzaif Yousuf, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin D'Souza, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Manan Bashir, Omar Rasool, Prakash Mishra, Vasil Hristov, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai
Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria
Greece will take on Bulgaria in Match 7 about 30 minutes from now. They are currently playing Turkey and have scored 142 runs in their 10 overs. Greece are unbeaten so far and they are well on their way to another win.
