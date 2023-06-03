Greg Chappell Makes Massive Virat Kohli Prediction For WTC Final vs Australia

Former Australia Cricketer and India coach Greg Chappell feels that Virat Kohli will score runs for India in the WTC final against Australia.

New Delhi: India is all set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7. The Indian team is eyeing a long-awaited ICC title but standing in their way is a ruthless Australian side. India have dominated Australia in recent times but their record in ICC finals has not been that great.

Also, India have lost some of their key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul due to injuries. Rohit Sharma has not been in great form while Ajinkya Rahane is making a comeback to the team. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will hold the key for India in the summit clash.

Speaking about Virat Kohli, who is back to his brutal best after going through an extended lean patch between 2019-2022, former Australia cricketer and India coach Greg Chappell said that Kohli will score runs for India in the final. Citing Virat's great record against the Aussies, Chappel said that the conditions will be dry at the Oval and will be similar to Australia which Kohli enjoys.

"Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by [Jimmy] Anderson, [Stuart] Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best, and lifted themselves when bowling to him. To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct. The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world. And Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia," Chappell said at 'Backstage with Boria'

"His record is evidence of how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one. The Oval, from all of my experience, is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry, The Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on, like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference," he added.

IPL Form Will Not Affect Rohit Sharma In WTC Final: Greg Chappell Chappell also shed light on Rohit Sharma's form and said that his IPL performance will not hamper his WTC preparations.