Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Tries To Troll Virat Kohli

    Updated: January 19, 2023 12:40 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    New Delhi: Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli is back in his terrific form. King Kohli has scored two centuries in four ODI matches played so far this year. In the first match of 2023 he scored 113 from 87 balls. The match was played against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on January 10. In the second match he scored 166 off 110 balls in the third ODI on January 15 in Thiruvananthapuram. The whole world is celebrating Kohli's best form meanwhile a Pakistani journalist tries to troll 34-year-old, saying that he only scores runs when there is no pressure and India needs to perform well in Test cricket against Australia as well. Before any Indian could react on his bizarre opinion Pakistani batsman Sohaib Maqsood saw the tweet, he was quick to correct the journalist. He asked him if he is sure that Virat is only best when there is no pressure. He further asked journalist to grow up. Journalist Farid Khan pushing the conversation further mentioned that Kohli has a lead patch and he needed a match against Afghanistan in Asia Cup to regain his confidence, even though India was not in the tournament by that time. Backing Virat Kohli Sohaib asked him to name one country or pitch where King Kohli has not scored a century. Since India is scheduled to play many ODI matches this year, fans will hope that Virat quickly gets past Sachin and becomes the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries.    

