GSB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Golden Star Bonn vs TV & TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 1st Quarterfinal, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>GSB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Golden Star Bonn vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>GSB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Golden Star Bonn vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 1st Quarterfinal, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Golden Star Bonn vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo Dream11 Team Prediction GSB VS LEM 2022: Best players list of GSB vs LEM, Golden Star Bonn Dream11 Team Player List, TV &amp; TBV Lemgo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Golden Star Bonn &amp; TV &amp; TBV Lemgo will take place at 11:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 12:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>GSB vs LEM My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Guri Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Adeeb Asgher, Safi Rahman, Paritosh Bairagi, N Safi, Mudassar Iqbal (c), Rizwan Babar, Leela Gurugubelli (vc), Ashik Rahuman, Daljeet Singh <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>GSB vs LEM Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Golden Star Bonn:</strong> N Safi, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi, Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV &amp; TBV Lemgo:</strong> Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar, Aziz Bhatti, Safi Rahman, Daljeet Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Khatibullah AbdulrahimzaI, Krishantan Rajendran, Mudassar Iqbal, Navjot Singh, Rizwan Babar.