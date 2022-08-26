GSB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Golden Star Bonn vs TV & TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 1st Quarterfinal, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

GSB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Golden Star Bonn vs TV & TBV Lemgo

TOSS: The match toss between Golden Star Bonn & TV & TBV Lemgo will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

GSB vs LEM My Dream11 Team

Guri Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Adeeb Asgher, Safi Rahman, Paritosh Bairagi, N Safi, Mudassar Iqbal (c), Rizwan Babar, Leela Gurugubelli (vc), Ashik Rahuman, Daljeet Singh

GSB vs LEM Probable XI

Golden Star Bonn: N Safi, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi, Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

TV & TBV Lemgo: Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar, Aziz Bhatti, Safi Rahman, Daljeet Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Khatibullah AbdulrahimzaI, Krishantan Rajendran, Mudassar Iqbal, Navjot Singh, Rizwan Babar.