GT Coach Gives Worrying Update About Hardik Pandya, Reveals Why He Didn't Bowl Against MI

Hardik Pandya pulled his back and could not bowl vs Mumbai Indians.

Updated: May 13, 2023 3:08 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans in their last game by 27 runs at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. It was a crucial match for Mumbai, as they are now an inch closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

However, it was Gujarat's big loss, as if they had managed to win the match against Mumbai, they would have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Another matter of concern for the defending champions is their captain's physical fitness. Hardik Pandya may have suffered a back issue. GT all-rounder usually opens the bowling for GT in IPL 2023, but he did not do so in the game against Mumbai.

Ashish Kapoor revealed that Hardik Pandya pulled his back just before the start of the second innings and he was not able to bowl because of the stiff back.

"We had to change our plans a little bit because, just before the start, Hardik pulled his back. It was a bit stiff and he couldn't bowl. So, we had to change the whole planning of who had to open the bowling. Hardik was opening the bowling for us all this while. That was the whole reason why he [Mohit Sharma] had to bowl upfront," the GT assistant coach said in a press conference after the game.

Suryakumar Yadav's maiden hundred

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav was on fire as he smashed his maiden hundred. Surya's superb inning helped Mumbai post a big total of 218 runs on the board. Speaking of his performance, Ashish Kapoor remarked on his clever play. They expected Noor Ahmed to get rid of him, but he managed the Afghan.

"He (Suryakumar Yadav) played quite smartly. We were expecting Noor (Ahmad) might get him out. The way he played Noor, he got out to him in the previous game. Even today, he didn't take chances against him," told Kapoor.

