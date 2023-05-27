Advertisement

GT Vs CSK: Ashish Nehra Takes Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan On Fun Tripling Ride On Scooty - WATCH Viral Video

The former Indians pacer likes to enjoy with his team members and another example of it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium when he took Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma on a fun triple ride on a scooty.

Updated: May 27, 2023

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra during his two years as Gujarat Titans's head coach has proved why a lot of people refer to him as a player's coach. The former cricketer always interacts with his players like a coach, friend, and fellow player, this also makes him very much approachable by the other players.

Both Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma are the second and third-highest wicket-takers in the season. While, the star pacer, Mohammed Shami tops the list. This shows how dominant GT's bowling has been along with their batting.

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday and they will try to win the prestigious title for the second consecutive time. GT will be confident after the performances put by Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and the rest of the team.

GT vs CSK Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c&wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

