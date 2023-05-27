New Delhi: Ashish Nehra during his two years as Gujarat Titans's head coach has proved why a lot of people refer to him as a player's coach. The former cricketer always interacts with his players like a coach, friend, and fellow player, this also makes him very much approachable by the other players.

The former Indians pacer likes to enjoy with his team members and another example of it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium when he took Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma on a fun triple ride on a scooty.