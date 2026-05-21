GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle

Chennai Super Kings will head into their final IPL 2026 league match against Gujarat Titans knowing that only a win can keep their fading playoff hopes alive. While CSK are still mathematically in contention, their campaign has reached a stage where they now depend heavily on other results as well.

After another disappointing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, the mood inside the Chennai camp appears tense. One more setback would confirm a third playoff miss in the last four seasons for one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

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Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans once again look like one of the most balanced and consistent teams in the tournament. Shubman Gill’s side have quietly built another strong season and remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

CSK fighting to stay alive in playoff race

Chennai Super Kings have struggled for rhythm throughout IPL 2026 due to injuries, inconsistent batting and a squad that has failed to deliver regularly after the mega auction.

Although they are still technically alive in the playoff race, CSK now need multiple results to go in their favour apart from winning their own match against Gujarat Titans.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had admitted after the SRH defeat that the team hopes to come back stronger next season, which reflected the difficult situation Chennai currently find themselves in.

The five-time champions have rarely been in such positions during the IPL era, having qualified for the playoffs consistently during most of their history.

Gujarat Titans continue another consistent IPL season

Unlike Chennai, Gujarat Titans have once again looked settled and organised throughout the tournament.

Even without playing overly aggressive cricket like some other teams this season, GT have consistently found ways to dominate matches through disciplined batting and strong bowling performances.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have both surpassed the 500-run mark this season and have given Gujarat one of the most consistent opening partnerships in IPL 2026.

Their bowling unit has also remained among the best in the league, with multiple GT bowlers featuring among the leading wicket-takers this season.

Sai Sudharsan focused only on winning

Despite Gujarat Titans being favourites to finish inside the top two, Sai Sudharsan said the team is only focused on winning the upcoming match instead of thinking too much about qualification scenarios.

“I think the first important thing is to play good cricket and win tomorrow. We are not in a position to think about winning at a very big margin or making a very big win. It’s about again doing the right things which we have been doing and first get a victory. If we are in that position, yes, as every team we would love to close it as smooth as possible or give us the best opportunity to be in (the) top two.“

Ruturaj Gaikwad faces difficult challenge against GT pacers

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form in the Powerplay could once again become a major factor for CSK.

The Chennai skipper has struggled for quick starts this season and now faces a difficult challenge against Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, both of whom have troubled him regularly in the IPL.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Gaikwad scored 74 but consumed 60 deliveries and went 35 balls without hitting a boundary during the innings.

MS Dhoni likely to miss final league game

There is also uncertainty around MS Dhoni’s availability once again.

Reports suggest the former CSK captain may not have travelled with the squad to Ahmedabad for the final league-stage fixture, although the franchise has not officially confirmed his status yet.

If Dhoni misses out, Chennai could continue with Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Akeal Hosein vs Jos Buttler could decide middle overs

One of the biggest match-ups in the contest could be between Akeal Hosein and Jos Buttler.

The left-arm spinner has dismissed Buttler four times in T20 cricket, although the England batter has also scored at a healthy strike rate against him.

Sai Sudharsan, meanwhile, has attacked Hosein aggressively in their limited meetings so far.

GT hold slight edge over CSK in head-to-head battle

Gujarat Titans currently lead Chennai Super Kings 5-4 in the overall head-to-head record between the two teams in IPL history.

At the Ahmedabad venue, both teams have won two matches each, making the contest fairly even at this ground despite GT’s overall advantage.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary