GT Vs DC, IPL 2023: Huge Blow To Delhi As Mitchell Marsh Misses Out Due To Sickness

David Warner and company took a huge blow as their hero of the previous match, Mitchell Marsh is not available due to sickness.

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra M0di Stadium in Ahmedabad in an attempt to keep their top spot on the points table. However, David Warner and company took a huge blow as their hero of the previous match, Mitchell Marsh is not available due to sickness.

"We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will get to showcase it tonight. Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well," said David Warner after winning the toss, informing about Marsh.

DC won the toss and elected to bat. "We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team," said Pandya after being told to bowl first.

GT is currently sitting at the top house of the points table with 12 points. Whereas, DC is at the bottom with just 4 points.

GT vs DC Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma