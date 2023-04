GT vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM IST

Best players list of GT vs KKR, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team GT vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of GT vs KKR, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 9, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema, Disney + Hotstar App and Star Sports Network.

GT vs KKR My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya(c)

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KKR Probable XI Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy