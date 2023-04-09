Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (2023) in the first half of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His amazing spell brought Gujarat Titans back in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He dismissed Andre Russell First, then Sunil Narine, and then Shardul Thakur on three consecutive deliveries.

Rashid Khan has created history with this as he now holds the record for most hat-tricks in the shortest format of the game. He has four T20 hat-tricks now and he is also the only cricketer in the world to take hat-trick in T20 International, BBL, CPL, and IPL.