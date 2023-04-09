Advertisement

GT Vs KKR: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-trick Of IPL 2023

GT Vs KKR: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-trick Of IPL 2023

Rashid Khan grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (2023)

Updated: April 9, 2023 7:18 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (2023) in the first half of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His amazing spell brought Gujarat Titans back in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He dismissed Andre Russell First, then Sunil Narine, and then Shardul Thakur on three consecutive deliveries.

Rashid Khan has created history with this as he now holds the record for most hat-tricks in the shortest format of the game. He has four T20 hat-tricks now and he is also the only cricketer in the world to take hat-trick in T20 International, BBL, CPL, and IPL.

 

Also Read

More News ›
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Smashes Five Back To Back Sixes, As KKR Beat GT By 3 Wickets
GT Vs KKR: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-trick Of IPL 2023
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's 26-ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Vijay Shankar's Quickfire Fifty Power GT To 204 Runs
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends Wriddhiman Saha Back | WATCH VIDEO
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs KKR 13 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cric...

GT Vs KKR: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-trick Of IPL 2023

GT Vs KKR: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-trick...

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs PBKS 14 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs PBKS Live Cricket Score an...

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's 26-ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's 26-ball Fifty Sets Twi...

ACC vs NDC Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Quarter-Final 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 09:45 IST

ACC vs NDC Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Quarter-Final 4: Ca...

Advertisement