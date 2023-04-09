Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan-led Gujarat Titans is facing Nitish Rana's Kolkata Kight Riders in the first of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KKR got off to a good start as they managed to get the first breakthrough of the match by the fifth over itself as a stunning catch from N Jagadeesan sent Widdhiman Saha back to the pavilion and also gave Sunil Narine his first wicket of the match.

N Jagadeesan was included in the squad in place of Mandeep Singh and he didn't miss the opportunity and proved himself with his stellar efforts in the field.

"We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan," said Rana after the toss.

GT vs KKR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, KS Bharat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy

Substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese