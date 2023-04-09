Advertisement

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends Wriddhiman Saha Back | WATCH VIDEO

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends Wriddhiman Saha Back | WATCH VIDEO

KR got off to a good start as they managed to get the first breakthrough of the match by the fifth over itself as a stunning catch from N Jagadeesan sent Widdhiman Saha back to the pavilion

Updated: April 9, 2023 4:36 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan-led Gujarat Titans is facing Nitish Rana's Kolkata Kight Riders in the first of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KKR got off to a good start as they managed to get the first breakthrough of the match by the fifth over itself as a stunning catch from N Jagadeesan sent Widdhiman Saha back to the pavilion and also gave Sunil Narine his first wicket of the match.

N Jagadeesan was included in the squad in place of Mandeep Singh and he didn't miss the opportunity and proved himself with his stellar efforts in the field.

"We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan," said Rana after the toss.

GT vs KKR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, KS Bharat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy

Substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese

Also Read

More News ›
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends Wriddhiman Saha Back | WATCH VIDEO
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina To Reach New Massive Milestone
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 07:30 PM IST
IPL 2023: Another Blow For CSK, Ben Stokes Likely To Be Out For One Week- Report
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Misses Out, Rashid Khan To Lead Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs KKR 13 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cric...

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends Wriddhiman Saha Back | WATCH VIDEO

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: N Jagadeesan Brilliance On Field Sends ...

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina To Reach New Massive Milestone

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sur...

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 07:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 14: Cap...

IPL 2023: Another Blow For CSK, Ben Stokes Likely To Be Out For One Week- Report

IPL 2023: Another Blow For CSK, Ben Stokes Likely To Be Out ...

Advertisement