Ahmedabad: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed extraordinary visuals as Rinku Singh smashes five back-to-back sixes on Yash Dayal in the final over and helped KKR record a thrilling 3-wicket victory over GT.

Rashid Khan grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and everyone thought he might have taken the match away from KKR. However, the game was far from over and Rinku Singh put on a show and smashed five consecutive sixes to become the hero of the match.

Gujarat Titans batting first put a massive total of 204 runs on the scoreboard with the help of stunning half-centuries from Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan. KKR lost their opener early on and were in trouble. However, a 100-run partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana brought them back into the match.

The second twist came with Rashid Khan's historic hat-trick. He dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur to grab the first IPL 2023 hat-trick. He also became the only player in history to have a hat-trick in T20Is, BBL, CPL, and IPL.

However, when everyone thought that this will be enough. Rinku Singh came as the final twist in the story as he took the game away from Gujarat Titans after hitting five back-2-back sixes in the final over. The whole KKR dugout came out running and hugged the hero of their thrilling victory as nobody expected to see the fireworks show.

Rinku played an astonishing and unbeaten knock of 48 runs off just 21 balls. His knock took all the spotlight away from Venkatesh Iyer's splendid 83 runs knock off 40 deliveries.