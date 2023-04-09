Shreyas Iyer was tuned in on the thrilling match and jumped from his seat to celebrate the unbelievable moment. Iyer was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) due to a back injury. Nitish Rana is leading Kolkata Knight Riders in his absence and has led the team to victories in two matches out of three.

Ahmedabad: Rinku Singh put on a show for everyone at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first half of the double-header Sunday as he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over and lead his side to a thrilling victory over the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. The scenes from Ahmedabad made everyone jump from their seats including Shreyas Iyer, who isn't part of the Knights' camp this year due to a back injury.

Rinku Singh was awarded with the Player of the Match award and he addressed his heroics too. He said "Had the belief that I can do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Didn't think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot."

Nitish Rana Praises Rinku Sharma

KKR skipper Nitish Rana praised Rinky too and said the team had complete trust in him. He said "We had a little belief. Rinku did something like this last year, although we didn't win that match. When the second six was struck, we started believing more because Yash Dayal wasn't executing that well. As a captain, it's important to have the belief. But this is a 1 in a 100 chance for something like this to happen."

"We were good with the ball except the last two overs. Same thing with the bat - that over from Rashid put us on the back foot. Credit goes to Rinku Singh. The two points we have from this game are thanks to him. People asked me why Rinku Singh doesn't get a bigger role, and always plays a small role. I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role. Last match he played a different role, and he did it well. To be honest, if I was batting and needed 30 off one over, the thought of having the belief would be there, but in your heart, you know what you're capable of. I don't have words for him," Rana added.