Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill reached yet another milestone in his career as he completed 2000 IPL runs during the match against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Kight Riders in the first of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He provided his team with a good start and became the second youngest player to complete 2000 IPL runs.

He is just behind Rishabh Pant, who reached this milestone when he was 23 years and 27 days old and Gill is 23 years and 214 years old. He has surpassed the likes of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to reach this iconic milestone.