GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina To Reach New Massive Milestone
Shubman Gill reached yet another milestone in his career as he completed 2000 IPL runs during the match against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Kight Riders
Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill reached yet another milestone in his career as he completed 2000 IPL runs during the match against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Kight Riders in the first of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He provided his team with a good start and became the second youngest player to complete 2000 IPL runs.
He is just behind Rishabh Pant, who reached this milestone when he was 23 years and 27 days old and Gill is 23 years and 214 years old. He has surpassed the likes of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to reach this iconic milestone.
Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form this year and is making runs across all formats. However, his outing in the match against KKR came to an end after 39 runs off 31 balls. His knock was crucial as GT lost Saha early on and he provided the team with stability along with Sai Sudharsan.
GT vs KKR Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami
Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, KS Bharat
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy
Substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese
