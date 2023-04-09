GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Vijay Shankar's Quickfire Fifty Power GT To 204 Runs
Vijay Shankar smashed three back-2-back sixes in the final over bowled by Shardul Thakur and helped GT put 204 runs on the board.
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar has shown tremendous form and played a stunning knock of 63 in just 24 balls with a whopping strike rate of 262.5 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He smashed three back-2-back sixes in the final over bowled by Shardul Thakur and helped GT put 204 runs on the board.
Mad knock by 3D Vijay Shankar. 50 in just 21 balls. ?#GTvKKRpic.twitter.com/DyjKUYG5CS
Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 9, 2023
His inning was instrumental in putting up a massive target of 204 for the KKR.
It's impossible to stop vijay shankar form in wc year?pic.twitter.com/YwzcjtVeFL
82off53 (@trishank_vk) April 9, 2023
The netizens are hailing Vijay for his fiery batting show.
World cup this year and India facing no. 4 batsman problem
Vijay Shankar : pic.twitter.com/IihW71ltSf
Anurag Dwivedi ? (@AnuragxCricket) April 9, 2023
He came out to bat after the 14th over after the dismissal of Abhinav Manohar and then put on a 35(24) partnership with Sai Sudarshan and a heated 51-run partnership with David Miller, which came out in just 16 balls.
Most runs by a batter in the last 2 overs (19th & 20th) in a IPL game:
44 (10) - Kohli v GL 2016
44 (12) - Jadeja v RCB 2021
42 (9) - Rahul v RCB 2020
41 (11) - VIJAY SHANKAR v KKR TODAY
39 (11) - McCullum v RCB 2008 #GTvKKR #IPL2023
Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 9, 2023
He also achieved a significant milestone, becoming the fastest fifty by a Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. His half-century came out in just 21 balls.
Vijay Shankar has the fastest fifty by a Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history.
Fifty from 21 balls. pic.twitter.com/jFX0IVoQ6M
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023
In IPL 2023:
19 ball fifty by Ajinkya Rahane.
20 ball fifty by Shardul Thakur.
21 ball fifty by Vijay Shankar.
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023
Apart from Vijay, Sai Sudarshan also played a classic knock of 53 runs in 38 balls as he hit two consecutive fifties this season.
Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 9, 2023
