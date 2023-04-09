Advertisement

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Vijay Shankar's Quickfire Fifty Power GT To 204 Runs

Vijay Shankar smashed three back-2-back sixes in the final over bowled by Shardul Thakur and helped GT put 204 runs on the board.

Updated: April 9, 2023 5:26 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar has shown tremendous form and played a stunning knock of 63 in just 24 balls with a whopping strike rate of 262.5 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He smashed three back-2-back sixes in the final over bowled by Shardul Thakur and helped GT put 204 runs on the board.

 

 

His inning was instrumental in putting up a massive target of 204 for the KKR.

The netizens are hailing Vijay for his fiery batting show. The netizens are hailing Vijay for his fiery batting show.

 

He came out to bat after the 14th over after the dismissal of Abhinav Manohar and then put on a 35(24) partnership with Sai Sudarshan and a heated 51-run partnership with David Miller, which came out in just 16 balls.

 

He also achieved a significant milestone, becoming the fastest fifty by a Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. His half-century came out in just 21 balls.

Apart from Vijay, Sai Sudarshan also played a classic knock of 53 runs in 38 balls as he hit two consecutive fifties this season.

