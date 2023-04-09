GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's 26-ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
Venkatesh Iyer who came in as the impact player smashed a quickfire fifty from just 26 balls and turned the tables on the hosts completely.
Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan-led Gujarat Titans batting first managed to put 204 runs on the scoreboard with the help of stunning half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. KKR didn't get off to a good start for the massive chase as they lost both their openers by the fourth over itself on the score of 28.
However, Venkatesh Iyer who came in as the impact player smashed a quickfire fifty from just 26 balls and turned the tables on the hosts completely. Iyer along with KKR skipper Nitish Rana joined a crucial partnership and took their team's score from 28/2 to 116/2 by the 12th over.
The Knights' fans were extremely thrilled with the knock and stormed Twitter to appreciate the southpaw batter. Iyer got support from Nitish Rana and together both of them brought KKR back in the game.
Iyer and Nitish Rana joined a crucial 100-run partnership. Their century stand was put to an end by Alzarri Joseph. He dismissed the KKR skipper on the score of 45 runs off 29 balls.
Vijay Shankar Show
B Sai Sudharsan smashed his second successive half-century of IPL 2023 while Vijay Shankar slammed a sensational 63 not out as the duo's efforts took Gujarat Titans to a massive 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.
After making an unbeaten 62 against Delhi Capitals in a chase of 163, Sudharsan was pristine in his 53 off 38 balls. But it was Shankar's unbeaten 24-ball onslaught in the last two overs, which produced 45 runs, that got Gujarat past 200. He hit two fours and as many sixes off Lockie Ferguson, before smashing a hat-trick of sixes off Shardul Thakur in the final over.
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) against Kolkata Knight Riders
(with IANS inputs)
