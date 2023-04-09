Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan-led Gujarat Titans batting first managed to put 204 runs on the scoreboard with the help of stunning half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. KKR didn't get off to a good start for the massive chase as they lost both their openers by the fourth over itself on the score of 28.

However, Venkatesh Iyer who came in as the impact player smashed a quickfire fifty from just 26 balls and turned the tables on the hosts completely. Iyer along with KKR skipper Nitish Rana joined a crucial partnership and took their team's score from 28/2 to 116/2 by the 12th over.

The Knights' fans were extremely thrilled with the knock and stormed Twitter to appreciate the southpaw batter. Iyer got support from Nitish Rana and together both of them brought KKR back in the game.