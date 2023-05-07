New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is taking on Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first but Wriddhiman Saha made them regret the decision real soon.

Saha's blazing knock helped GT put 63 runs on board by the first five overs itself. He completed his fifty in just 20 balls. By the time he completed his fifty, GT's score was only 69 runs. He was wreaking havoc upon LSG's bowler. Both Gill and Saha joined 78 runs in the batting powerplay itself without any loss and put the hosts in command.