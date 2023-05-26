New Delhi: Fans got into a huge ruckus with each other outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2023 set to be played between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Friday.

According to the rules, fans are supposed to pick up their physical tickets from the stadium after they have booked them online. The long lines outside the arena set off a mayhem and fans were visibly pushing one another to reach the ticket counter, video of which went viral on social media.