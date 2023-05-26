GT vs MI: Chaos Unfold Outside Narendra Modi Stadium For IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Tickets
According to the rules, fans are supposed to pick up their physical tickets from the stadium after they have booked them online
New Delhi: Fans got into a huge ruckus with each other outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2023 set to be played between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Friday.
According to the rules, fans are supposed to pick up their physical tickets from the stadium after they have booked them online. The long lines outside the arena set off a mayhem and fans were visibly pushing one another to reach the ticket counter, video of which went viral on social media.
Total mismanagement in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and the Final.
Defending Champions To Take On Five-Time Winners
Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their spot in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Chennai Super Kings. GT lost their qualifier 1 clash against CSK and on the other hand, MI is on a winning spree after their victory against LSG in the Eliminator.
Both teams will try to put their best foot forward and reach the finals once again. GT's star opener Shubman Gill will also have the opportunity to take the orange cap from Faf du Plessis. He is currently just 8 runs short of the RCB skipper.
GT vs MI Squad
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
