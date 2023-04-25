GT Vs MI, IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter With Memes After Arjun Tendulkar Bowls To Shubman Gill
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is hosting Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is hosting Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. MI won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT.
GT didn't get off to a good start as they lost opener Wriddhiman Saha in the third over itself. Arjun Tendulkar sent him back to the pavilion on the score of 4 off 7 balls. Arjun even bowled a ball to Shubman Gill in the first over. However, this was the only time these two came face to face in Arjun's first two overs, Giill saw the remaining 11 balls by him from the non-striker's end.
This single ball was enough to start a meme fest on Twitter. As per many reports, Shubman Gill is dating Sara Tendulkar, the sister of Arjun Tendulkar and the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Fans often shout 'Sara Sara' whenever Gill is fielding near the boundary lane.
Fans once again didn't miss the opportunity to create spicy drama on social media with their after Arjun came face-to-face against Shubman.
Fans Create Memes On Shubman and Arjun
Kisi ka bhai kisi ki Jaan moment
Arjun Tendulkar bowling to shubman gill #GTvMI #TATAIPL2023 #mivsgt pic.twitter.com/TGKxnDBQ3C
Somnath Chakraborty (@Somnath44333169) April 25, 2023
What If Arjun Tendulkar take Shubman
Gills Wicket , will Sara Tendulkar celebrate or will be Sad ?
Like - Celebrate
Retweet - Sad #MIvsGT #GTvsMI #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/ZvBLPTCJkg
OG (@og_4999) April 25, 2023
What if Arjun Tendulkar takes Shubham Gill's wicket today:) pic.twitter.com/OQOcm4BL81
thecurlypoet (@TheCurlyPoet) April 25, 2023
Koduku vs alludu son vs son in law
Thamudu vs priyudu brother vs lover
Bhamardhi vs bava Arjun vs gill #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/Du7fgK84eC
NARUTO (@unqMBfan) April 25, 2023
Shubman Gill faced Arjun Tendulkar and took single, still more to come
Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for Sara Tendulkar ?#GTvMI #MIvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/AIHcceVLlC
(@cricket_banana) April 25, 2023
