GT Vs MI, IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter With Memes After Arjun Tendulkar Bowls To Shubman Gill

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is hosting Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Updated: April 25, 2023 8:30 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is hosting Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. MI won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT.

GT didn't get off to a good start as they lost opener Wriddhiman Saha in the third over itself. Arjun Tendulkar sent him back to the pavilion on the score of 4 off 7 balls. Arjun even bowled a ball to Shubman Gill in the first over. However, this was the only time these two came face to face in Arjun's first two overs, Giill saw the remaining 11 balls by him from the non-striker's end.

This single ball was enough to start a meme fest on Twitter. As per many reports, Shubman Gill is dating Sara Tendulkar, the sister of Arjun Tendulkar and the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Fans often shout 'Sara Sara' whenever Gill is fielding near the boundary lane.

Fans once again didn't miss the opportunity to create spicy drama on social media with their after Arjun came face-to-face against Shubman.

Fans Create Memes On Shubman and Arjun

