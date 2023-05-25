GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Who Qualifies For Final If Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

If the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 is washedout due to rain, GT will reach the final and play CSK as they topped the points table in league stage.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians for a berth in the IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, however, having ended the league stage as the top-ranked team, they got another shot at the title. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs to storm into Qualifier 2. This is a must-win game for both teams and a loss here will end the campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (GT vs MI) Qualifier 2 Date, Time And Venue The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Pitch Report The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been a good one for cricket. The new ball bowlers have got the ball to swing while spinners have troubled the batters with sharp turn. However, once the batter is set, runs are easy to come.

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report The weather on the match day is mostly clear, with some clouds hovering around. As per the weather forecast, there is a 20 per cent chance of rain on May 26th. However, it does not look threatening as of now.