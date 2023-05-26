GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians, Set To Face Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2023 Final

New Delhi; Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians with the help of a marvelous century from Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Friday. The defending champions, GT will now take on MS Dhoni and company in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The match started late due to rain but not a single over was reduced from either of the innings. MI won the toss and invited GT to bat first and the decision backfired on them after Shubman Gill's third century of the season helped the hosts put 233 runs on the board at the loss of three wickets.

Mumbai Indians came out to chase and lost wickets at constant intervals. Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 38 balls), Tilak Varma (43 off 14 balls), and Cameron Green (30 off 20 balls) did try to put up a fight but it wasn't enough as GT bowled MI out by the 19th over on the score of 171 and won the match by 62 runs.