New Delhi: Shubman Gill smashed his third century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. MI skipper, Rohit Sharma shook hands with Gill and appreciated him for playing a marvelous knock in the must-win game.

Greatness of Rohit Sharma as he shakes hands with Shubman Gill after he completed his hundred. #MIvsGT #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/QVBl1jU9At

Gill Breaks Chris Gayle's Record

Shubman Gill's 129 runs knock off just 60 balls in the Qualifier 2 match will forever remain one of the most iconic knocks. He smashed the fifty in 32 balls and only took 17 more balls to complete his third century of the season.

He surpassed the former RCB batter, Chris Gayle for most centuries in a single IPL season. He is now only behind Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler who had 4 centuries in a single edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gill also became the fourth batter in IPL history after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in a single season. He also holds the Orange Cap now after surpassing Faf du Plessis and will be wearing it till the end of IPL 2023.