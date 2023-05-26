GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Lauds Shubman Gill After Century - Picture Goes Viral

MI skipper, Rohit Sharma shook hands with Gill and appreciated him for playing a marvelous knock in the must-win game.

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Lauds Shubman Gill After Century - Picture Goes Viral
Updated: May 26, 2023 9:56 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shubman Gill smashed his third century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. MI skipper, Rohit Sharma shook hands with Gill and appreciated him for playing a marvelous knock in the must-win game.

The picture of Rohit and Gill is now going viral on the internet as fans are loving it and sharing it at rapid pace on social media.

Gill Breaks Chris Gayle's Record

Shubman Gill's 129 runs knock off just 60 balls in the Qualifier 2 match will forever remain one of the most iconic knocks. He smashed the fifty in 32 balls and only took 17 more balls to complete his third century of the season.

He surpassed the former RCB batter, Chris Gayle for most centuries in a single IPL season. He is now only behind Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler who had 4 centuries in a single edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gill also became the fourth batter in IPL history after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in a single season. He also holds the Orange Cap now after surpassing Faf du Plessis and will be wearing it till the end of IPL 2023.

Also Read

More News ›
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Lauds Shubman Gill After Century - Picture Goes Viral
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holder, Takes Over Faf Du Plessis As Leading Run-Scorer
Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Match Is Underway
CSK Doesn’t Want To See Mumbai In IPL 2023 Final: Chris Gayle Makes Bold Remark On Chennai Super Kings's Potential Opponent
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Sco...

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Lauds Shubman Gill After Century - Picture Goes Viral

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Lauds Shubman Gill After...

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 C...

Monank Patel To Lead USA At 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Monank Patel To Lead USA At 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier...

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holder, Takes Over Faf Du Plessis As Leading Run-Scorer

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holde...

Advertisement